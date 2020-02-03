Missing 14-year-old snowboarder found safe at Sun Peaks Resort

A 14-year-old boy who went missing while snowboarding at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops, B.C. has been found safe, according to the RCMP.

The RCMP and local search and rescue groups had been looking for the boy after the his family reported him missing on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement on Monday just after noon the, RCMP said the missing teen had been located, but did not provide any other details

A spokeperson for Kamloops Search and Rescue said the boy is doing well.

"I have been told he is in pretty good shape, but will be transported by ambulance [to hospital for assessment,] said Jennifer Stahn, communications coordinator with Kamloops Search and Rescue.

Police said the teenager took a shuttle to the resort Sunday morning. They also confirmed he used the chairlift to get up the mountain during the day, but wasn't on the return shuttle in the afternoon.

RCMP said the boy was dressed for snowboarding in a snow jacket and pants.

Around 20 search and rescue members as well as a drone team participated in the search for the missing teen.