Snowboarder killed in avalanche at Whistler Blackcomb

A 42-year-old snowboarder from Australia died in an avalanche at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort Thursday.

Vail Resorts said Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol responded to the incident in a closed area near a run called Lakeside Bowl.

The woman was snowboarding with a partner, a 36-year-old man, when they were caught in the avalanche.

Rescuers were able to get the woman to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

They were later able to save the man from the same area.

In a statement, Whistler Blackcomb's chief operating officer Pete Sonntag said the resort extends "our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends."

The incident comes as Avalanche Canada issued a special avalanche warning Thursday for the backcountry on the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

The organization says certain layers of snowpack in those areas are weak and are urging backcountry users to be extra cautious this weekend with snow in the forecast for Friday.

The RCMP and Coroners Service are investigating the incident.