26-year-old snowboarder dies after falling off cliff at Whistler Blackcomb

Police say a snowboarder at Whistler Blackcomb died on Thursday after plunging 20 metres off a cliff.

RCMP said they received a request for assistance from B.C. Ambulance at about 10:20 a.m. PT.

Police said the snowboarder was on Whistler Mountain at the top of the Peak Chairlift, when he fell 20 metres off a cliff.

Whistler Blackcomb said that ski patrollers responded to the accident and provided emergency care.

The 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to the Whistler Health Care Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Sascha Banks with Squamish RCMP said the man was a Whistler local and was snowboarding with a friend in the alpine area, which is meant for experienced riders.

"He had the experience to be up there, but it was just an unfortunate event," she said.

Whistler RCMP are investigating the incident with the BC Coroners Service and Whistler Blackcomb.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and those who worked tirelessly to try and save this young man," Banks said in a statement.

"As we have seen in the past few weeks, unfortunate incidents can happen to the most experienced adventures. Please take that extra moment, that extra check of your surroundings and ensure you have all your safety equipment."

Whistler Blackcomb confirmed a "serious incident" took place with one of its guests Thursday.

"On behalf of the Whistler Blackcomb team and the entire Vail Resorts family, we extend our deepest sympathy to the guests' family and friends," Geoff Buchheister, chief operating officer of Whistler Blackcomb, said in a written statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Whistler RCMP.