Snowboarder buried waist deep after avalanche in North Shore mountains
North Shore Rescue crews said a snowboarder in the backcountry was caught in a slide late Tuesday afternoon
North Shore Rescue says ground crews are working to help an injured snowboarder who was caught in an avalanche in the backcountry on Tuesday afternoon in Cypress Provincial Park.
Team leader Mike Danks said rescue crews received a call at about 4:15 p.m. from a friend of the person who needed help.
Danks said the man had been involved in a small avalanche and couldn't get out of the area on his own.
"He was stuck, basically buried up to his waist. So we had crews responding into that area. The conditions are not optimal for sending people in the field, but because of the restriction of daylight for the helicopter, were not able to get crews into that area."
Danks confirmed contact had been made with the snowboarder, and he expected crews to have him out of the area shortly.
"So right now, we have crews that have made it in over land and they're just making contact with him now and are going to be assessing his condition and bringing him back out," Danks said at around 7 p.m.
Ground teams are being led by an avalanche forecaster and professional ski guide.
North Shore Rescue is warning people that avalanche conditions are considerable and a danger to the lives of crews as well as those they help.
Danks said this snowboarder was "very lucky" given the circumstances.
"He was out of bounds, caught in an avalanche. No avalanche safety equipment with them, no one else with them, either. So those are really big risks to take in conditions like this."
He advises people to call 911, not friends, if they are caught in an avalanche so it's easier for crews to find them.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.