Snow, winter weather forecast for B.C. mountain passes

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snowfall and harsh winter weather for many of B.C.'s mountain passes.

It says up to 40 centimetres of snow could fall on Pine Pass on Highway 97 by Saturday and the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt by Sunday.

There is a winter storm warning for B.C. Peace region that says hazardous conditions are expected.

Heavy snow and strong winds are expected by Friday afternoon as an Arctic front arrives, according to Environment Canada.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow could fall in the region by Saturday afternoon.

Travel delay advised

Environment Canada has also issued 14 special weather statements for regions including the Fraser Valley, Okanagan and West Columbia.

The statement says that an "unseasonably cool spring storm" will bring up to 40 centimetres of snow by Sunday for some areas including the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see up to 25 centimetres by Sunday night.

Environment Canada is advising motorists to delay travel plans until early next week when the snow is expected to ease.