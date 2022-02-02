More snow forecast for parts of British Columbia on Groundhog Day
Special weather statements in place on the South Coast, snowfall warnings in place for central and north B.C.
Snow is back in the forecasts for parts of British Columbia on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, east Vancouver Island and the Malahat Highway, saying those areas could see up to five centimetres of snow.
The weather agency says a Pacific frontal system will move onto B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday, initially bringing snow with expected accumulations of between two to five centimetres before warmer air pushes in late Wednesday afternoon and night allowing a change to rain.
Contractors in Metro Vancouver will be monitoring road conditions throughout the region, according to a statement from Mainroad, a contractor that provides maintenance for Lower Mainland highways.
Lane closures are expected to be in effect as snow falls on Wednesday, including on arterial bridges and corridors.
Environment Canada says higher accumulations of snow are also possible through the central and eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope into Thursday morning.
Elsewhere in B.C., a frontal system from the Gulf of Alaska will bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to the Cariboo, Prince George and Stuart-Nechako regions.
Environment Canada says another 10 centimetres is also forecast for northwestern B.C. in Teslin, Atlin, and Dease Lake along with a similar forecast for the Whitehorse region.
With files from CBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?