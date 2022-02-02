More snow forecast for parts of British Columbia on Groundhog Day

Snow is back in the forecasts for parts of British Columbia on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, east Vancouver Island and the Malahat Highway, saying those areas could see up to five centimetres of snow.

The weather agency says a Pacific frontal system will move onto B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday, initially bringing snow with expected accumulations of between two to five centimetres before warmer air pushes in late Wednesday afternoon and night allowing a change to rain.

Contractors in Metro Vancouver will be monitoring road conditions throughout the region, according to a statement from Mainroad, a contractor that provides maintenance for Lower Mainland highways.

Lane closures are expected to be in effect as snow falls on Wednesday, including on arterial bridges and corridors.

Environment Canada says higher accumulations of snow are also possible through the central and eastern Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope into Thursday morning.

Elsewhere in B.C., a frontal system from the Gulf of Alaska will bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to the Cariboo, Prince George and Stuart-Nechako regions.

Environment Canada says another 10 centimetres is also forecast for northwestern B.C. in Teslin, Atlin, and Dease Lake along with a similar forecast for the Whitehorse region.