Tuque soon? Early snow prompts weather warning for northeastern B.C.

A cold front dropping out of the Northwest Territories is expected to bring snow to northeastern B.C. on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for areas including Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Prince George, saying rain will turn to snow as the cold front passes.

It said two to 10 centimetres of heavy snow are expected to fall, with greater accumulations likely in higher areas.

Prince George, Williston, Yellowhead and parts of the Bulkley Valley could see snow by Wednesday morning.

The South Peace is under a snowfall warning, with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected by Tuesday evening.

Snow had begun to fall at Steamboat Hill, west of Fort Nelson, overnight Monday. Environment Canada says the area can expect 5-10 cm for areas over higher terrain and 2-4 cm closer to the community. (Driv eBC)

The agency warned people travelling through the area on routes including Pine Pass and Highway 97 to prepare for rapidly changing weather and deteriorating road conditions.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven said it's tough to say how long the snow will stick around, due to "a ton" of factors — including when the snow falls and how much comes down at once.

"That's a much more difficult question to answer at this stage in the game," Erven said.

Did someone say SNOW?!! Yup! We just issued a Special Weather Statement for Northeastern BC for early season snow starting Tuesday. Full details here: <a href="https://t.co/36JqEmJsCD">https://t.co/36JqEmJsCD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/HEE6cPMVtp">pic.twitter.com/HEE6cPMVtp</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

With files from Andrew Kurjata

Read more from CBC British Columbia