Snowfall warning lifted for Metro Vancouver but renewed for Okanagan

Environment Canada has lifted snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver after a brief snowfall on Monday, but the agency on Tuesday renewed the warning for parts of the Okanagan.

The warning for the coastal region was lifted after wet snow fell at higher elevations on the North Shore, Burnaby Mountain and Westwood Plateau in Coquitlam, B.C.

Residents of the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap area also saw snow. Those regions remain under a snowfall warning on Tuesday, with another four centimetres expected before noon.

The snow is not expected to stick around as temperatures will go back up to a high of 6 C by Tuesday with rain forecast to return for Thursday and Friday.

Wet snow falling Monday evening in Coquitlam's Westwood Plateau. (Kevin Li/CBC news)

The Grouse Grind in North Vancouver is closed effective Tuesday due to the anticipated snow and lower temperatures.

People are warned to respect the closure for their personal safety and for the safety of first responders and park staff.

Elsewhere, a special weather statement has been lifted from the central Interior, including the Cariboo, Prince George and Stewart-Nechako regions, as well as inland sections of the North Coast and parts of Metro Vancouver.