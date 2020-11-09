Snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, with up to 10 cm expected in some areas

Snow is on the way for several regions in British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver, starting Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the central Interior, including the Cariboo, Prince George and Stewart-Nechako regions, as well as inland sections of the North Coast and parts of Metro Vancouver.

Residents in higher elevations of the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge could see a significant dump late this evening as a frontal system is expected to arrive over the south coast this afternoon, bringing up to 10 centimetres of snow.

"[There] may be some mixed rain-snow right down at sea level," Environment Canada meteorologist Jim Goosen said. "Precipitation is set to start near noon and last for up to 12 hours."

He said the greatest chance of snow will be on Monday night.

A snowfall has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver! Trace (for sea level) to 10cm (higher terrain) beginning later today & lasting through the overnight. It's a tough forecast though! <a href="https://t.co/u9tNDdibnU">https://t.co/u9tNDdibnU</a> 3 different snapshots from three different models of 2 pm today <a href="https://t.co/VGm8SpuI5O">pic.twitter.com/VGm8SpuI5O</a> —@JWagstaffe

Goosen said the last time Vancouver saw snow this early was in 1984 on Halloween night.

The snow is not expected to stick around as temperatures will go back up to a high of 6 C by Tuesday with rain forecast to return for Thursday and Friday.