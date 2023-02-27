More snow in store for parts of Vancouver Island

More snow is in the forecast for Vancouver Island after a blast of wintry weather over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Malahat Highway near Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and the eastern coast of the Island on Monday. The weather agency said it expects between 10 and 15 centimetres.

"An area of low pressure over the Pacific Ocean will produce an intense band of snow over southern Vancouver Island," an advisory read. "The snow will begin [Monday] morning and continue until Tuesday morning."

Travellers on the Malahat Highway are warned to drive carefully.

The fresh snow comes after parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 centimetres on Saturday.

B.C. Transit services in Greater Victoria have also experienced service disruptions as a result of the weather.

On the mainland, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 centimetres on Saturday. Northern B.C. and the central Interior saw up to around 30 centimetres in some areas.

Weather warnings for those regions had lifted by Monday.

"We had a system approach from the Gulf of Alaska [that] slid all the way down the coast, giving us lots of heavy snowfall," said Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Sekhon said temperatures on B.C.'s South Coast and Vancouver Island were expected to rise Sunday but dip back below freezing at night, which could cause a freeze-thaw cycle and occasional flurries. He said this could lead to slippery road conditions.