Snow sports at B.C. Winter Games cancelled due to lack of snow

The upcoming B.C. Winter Games won't have any snow sports, according to the B.C. Games Society — because there's no snow.

The B.C. Alpine, Freestyle B.C. and B.C. Snowboard sporting organizations have withdrawn from the 2024 B.C. Winter Games set to take place in Lhtako Quesnel from Feb. 22 to 25 "due to unfavourable snow conditions," the event organizer said Thursday.

"A lack of snowpack on the mountain at Troll Ski Resort and the absence of heavy snowfall in the forecast influenced the final decision," the B.C. Gaming Society said in a news release.

"Mountain-based sports, already facing a difficult and shortened winter season, require significant snowpack and technical venue builds to run safe and meaningful competition."

Biathlon and cross-country events will take place regardless of snow conditions, and will compete on dry land or in "modified scenarios," the release said.

"Sport organizations impacted by games withdrawal are exploring alternate single-sport training or competition opportunities for participants," said the society.

Indoor events across 11 other sports are unaffected and the games are expected to draw more than 1,200 athletes, it added.

