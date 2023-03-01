More snow forecast for Sea to Sky Corridor, parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
'Snow accumulations will be highly variable depending on location and elevation,' weather agency says
One day after unexpectedly heavy snowfall created travel delays across the region, Environment Canada says another round snow could hit parts of B.C.'s South Coast starting Wednesday night.
The weather agency said the Sea to Sky Corridor and higher terrain in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley could see 5-15 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday night and into Thursday.
"Snow accumulations will be highly variable depending on location and elevation," a special weather statement read.
Rain is expected to start in the afternoon and transition to wet snow or a mix of snow and rain in the evening and continue through Thursday morning. The Sea to Sky Corridor, meanwhile, "will receive all snow during the event."
Thursday morning's commute will likely be affected, the agency warned.
An unexpectedly intense weather system dumped heavy, wet snow across eastern and southern Vancouver Island and the inner South Coast on Tuesday morning, prompting power outages, school and transit cancellations, airport delays and traffic delays.
Public schools were closed in North and West Vancouver and Simon Fraser University delayed the start of morning classes while the icy conditions forced the shutdown of transit operations in Victoria and the Cowichan Valley — although some services in Victoria were resuming by mid-morning.
Nearly 25,000 properties across the province's southwest were without power early Tuesday. That number was down to just 400 by Wednesday morning, all on southern Vancouver Island.
With files from The Canadian Press
