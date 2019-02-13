Snow records smashed across B.C. as flakes continue to fall
Don't laugh at us, rest of Canada, this snow is real
In case you haven't heard, it's been snowing in B.C. since Sunday.
In typical South Coast fashion, that snow has brought complaints, school and university closures, and some traffic chaos.
So just how bad has this snow been?
Several records have been broken over the past 49 hours.
It's been the snowiest February in Victoria's history, with at least 55 centimetres and counting.
Victoria also had its snowiest three days since Dec. 2008.
Most of Metro Vancouver has now seen three times the usual historical February average of six centimetres.
British Columbians have been COLD.
BC Hydro recorded its highest February peak hourly demand on Monday evening.
Not to neglect our neighbours to the south, it was also the snowiest February ever on record for Seattle, with 51 centimetres accumulating as of Monday night.
There also may have been a record number of children tobogganing in Tsawwassen, but we haven't checked the historical records.
Oh look. Every kid in the world is at Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen <a href="https://t.co/2y8mAKwATv">pic.twitter.com/2y8mAKwATv</a>—@Jesse_Johnston