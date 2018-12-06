Skip to Main Content
Snow possible for Metro Vancouver Friday

Snow possible for Metro Vancouver Friday

Wet, cold weather is on its way to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada forecasting wet weather to start around midnight Friday

CBC News ·
Environment Canada says wet snow or freezing rain could move in Friday overnight. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Some wet, cold weather is on its way to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this coming Friday night, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley from Hope to the east and Abbotsford to the west. The statement is also in effect for Metro Vancouver.

The shift in weather comes after a high pressure ridge brought a stretch of cold, sunny conditions around the South Coast.

Environment Canada says the weather system moving in Friday could bring rain around midnight Friday, possibly mixed with wet snow and a slight risk of localized freezing rain.

The weather agency says it's difficult to predict what kind of precipitation will fall because the temperature will increase from the below-zero-overnight lows we've been seeing this week.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories