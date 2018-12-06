Snow possible for Metro Vancouver Friday

Some wet, cold weather is on its way to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this coming Friday night, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley from Hope to the east and Abbotsford to the west. The statement is also in effect for Metro Vancouver.

The shift in weather comes after a high pressure ridge brought a stretch of cold, sunny conditions around the South Coast.

Environment Canada says the weather system moving in Friday could bring rain around midnight Friday, possibly mixed with wet snow and a slight risk of localized freezing rain.

The weather agency says it's difficult to predict what kind of precipitation will fall because the temperature will increase from the below-zero-overnight lows we've been seeing this week.