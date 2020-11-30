B.C. driver escapes with minor injuries after violent collision with snow plow
Dashcam footage of the crash has been shared thousands of times on social media
A driver walked away with only minor injuries after his pickup truck was hit by an oncoming snow plow on a central B.C. highway.
The violent collision, which happened on Highway 16 roughly 50 kilometres west of McBride, B.C., was captured by a dashboard camera and the footage has been shared thousands of times since it was shared on social media.
Dave Landine, a resident of Prince George, B.C., was on the job driving toward McBride on Friday morning.
The footage from the dashcam shows Landine travelling down a snowy stretch of highway highway as a plow approaches.
Suddenly, the blade on the snow plow flips forward, causing it to swing into the opposite lane.
WATCH | The collision on Highway 16:
The impact caused Landine's truck to fly into the air, eventually coming to a stop upside down in the ditch. Landine said a witness told him his vehicle did several spins in the air before it landed on its roof.
In an email statement to CBC, Landine said someone at a nearby pullout rushed over and helped him out of his vehicle.
He said he's lucky he walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, including a couple of broken teeth and some sore muscles.
The driver of the snow plow was not hurt.
Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP's North District said officers from the McBride detachment responded to the collision near Loos Road.
"It appears, from the evidence at the scene, that the blade on the snow plow had caught some ice that was on the road and caused the snow plow to cross the centre line," she said.
"Thankfully, no one was seriously injured."
The video of the crash was posted to social media, where it has been shared thousands of times.
In many of the comments, people express shock that the driver was able to walk away from scene.
