Periods of snow still forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver
Up to 5 centimetres possible at higher elevations
Environment Canada has renewed a weather warning for Metro Vancouver, with snow still expected at higher elevations across the region.
A total of five centimetres is forecast for higher areas in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore. The weather agency said some communities will see a mix of rain and wet snow first, as they did over the weekend, before the precipitation turns into snow.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," the warning read.
Weather alerts were in effect for much of the South Coast over the weekend, but many residents expecting a dump of snow woke up to rain on Sunday instead. The snow that did fall was not as heavy as expected in areas like the Fraser Valley, though the central and northern areas of Vancouver Island saw a healthy amount of snow.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.