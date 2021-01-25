Periods of snow still forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has renewed a weather warning for Metro Vancouver, with snow still expected at higher elevations across the region.

A total of five centimetres is forecast for higher areas in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and the North Shore. The weather agency said some communities will see a mix of rain and wet snow first, as they did over the weekend, before the precipitation turns into snow.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," the warning read.

Weather alerts were in effect for much of the South Coast over the weekend, but many residents expecting a dump of snow woke up to rain on Sunday instead. The snow that did fall was not as heavy as expected in areas like the Fraser Valley, though the central and northern areas of Vancouver Island saw a healthy amount of snow.