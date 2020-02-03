Warning over slick roads as snow returns to parts of Metro Vancouver
More snow forecast for later in the week
Parts of Metro Vancouver saw snowfall Sunday, with more in the forecast for later this week.
Snowplows and salt trucks were seen preparing roads in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and the North Shore overnight.
Some higher areas, including the British Properties in West Vancouver and Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus had snow sticking to the roads most of Sunday night.
There were no weather alerts issued but several agencies are warning drivers and commuters to prepare for slick conditions on the roads.
❄️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - It is snowing on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortMannBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortMannBridge</a> and throughout the lower mainland. Please drive carefully and prepare yourself and your vehicle for the conditions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YVR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YVR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverBC</a> ❄️ <a href="https://t.co/X4FHS7Ck1P">pic.twitter.com/X4FHS7Ck1P</a>—@DriveBC
Gross! 🤬 Hollyburn Country Club at 930pm. West Vancouver, BC. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shareyourweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shareyourweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/qFKJjWKhcQ">pic.twitter.com/qFKJjWKhcQ</a>—@Brad604
Freezing temperatures expected through to morning. 2 salt and 3 brine trucks are out again tonight treating roads. Remember: Roads can be unexpectedly slippery in freezing weather. Please drive with caution and be aware of potential icy conditions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RichmondBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RichmondBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/wndcKvySge">pic.twitter.com/wndcKvySge</a>—@Richmond_BC
