Warning over slick roads as snow returns to parts of Metro Vancouver
British Columbia

Some higher areas, including the British Properties in West Vancouver and Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus, saw snow sticking to the roads.

More snow forecast for later in the week

CBC News ·
A taxi drives past a snow-covered roundabout near SFU's university village Sunday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Parts of Metro Vancouver saw snowfall Sunday, with more in the forecast for later this week.

Snowplows and salt trucks were seen preparing roads in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and the North Shore overnight. 

Some higher areas, including the British Properties in West Vancouver and Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus had snow sticking to the roads most of Sunday night.

There were no weather alerts issued but several agencies are warning drivers and commuters to prepare for slick conditions on the roads.

Snowplows were busy at SFU's Burnaby campus Sunday night, clearing the roads before the morning school rush. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)


