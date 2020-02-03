Parts of Metro Vancouver saw snowfall Sunday, with more in the forecast for later this week.

Snowplows and salt trucks were seen preparing roads in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and the North Shore overnight.

Some higher areas, including the British Properties in West Vancouver and Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus had snow sticking to the roads most of Sunday night.

There were no weather alerts issued but several agencies are warning drivers and commuters to prepare for slick conditions on the roads.

Snowplows were busy at SFU's Burnaby campus Sunday night, clearing the roads before the morning school rush. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)