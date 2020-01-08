Snow joke: White stuff coming to Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouverites might want to reacquaint themselves with their snow shovels and sidewalk salt.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is warning of dropping temperatures and flurries overnight across the region, developing into a chance of widespread low elevation snow for Thursday night.

Snow is expected to turn to rain Friday morning. However, the five day forecast calls for temperatures to drop again, as low as –6 C Sunday night and –9 C Monday night, bringing with it the chance of more snow.

Similar alerts have been posted for the Sunshine Coast, inland and east Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.

Accumulations in the Fraser Valley and higher elevations in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island could exceed five centimetres.