Snow joke: White stuff coming to Metro Vancouver
Snow and temperatures as low as –9 C are in the Environment Canada 5-day forecast
Metro Vancouverites might want to reacquaint themselves with their snow shovels and sidewalk salt.
A special weather statement from Environment Canada is warning of dropping temperatures and flurries overnight across the region, developing into a chance of widespread low elevation snow for Thursday night.
Snow is expected to turn to rain Friday morning. However, the five day forecast calls for temperatures to drop again, as low as –6 C Sunday night and –9 C Monday night, bringing with it the chance of more snow.
Similar alerts have been posted for the Sunshine Coast, inland and east Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.
Accumulations in the Fraser Valley and higher elevations in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island could exceed five centimetres.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.