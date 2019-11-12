Snow, freezing rain in parts of B.C. prompt weather warnings

Environment Canada is warning of heavy snow across several sections of B.C.'s southern Interior, as well as icy conditions due to freezing rain further north.

The agency said five centimetres of fresh snow has already fallen on the North and South Thompson, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions Tuesday morning.

Up to 10 centimetres more is possible at higher elevations before temperatures warm in the afternoon, turning the snow into rain.

Drivers have been warned of changing road conditions as the heavy snow could affect visibility and build up quickly.

Further north, Monday's patchy freezing rain will likely continue Tuesday, the agency said. The rain has been mixed with ice pellets or snow in the areas of 100 Mile, Prince George, North Coast, Bulkley Valley and Stuart-Nechako regions.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," read the agency warning Tuesday.

The freezing rain is forecast to end in the afternoon.