Snow forecast for parts of the Lower Mainland Sunday
Environment Canada says there could be two to four centimetres of snow in the Fraser Valley by Monday morning.
Environment Canada says wet weather expected to return by Monday
A special weather statement has been issued for the Fraser Valley, warning of a chance of snow Sunday afternoon and evening.
Environment Canada says there could be two to four centimetres of snow in the Fraser Valley by Monday morning. Another front is expected to arrive by Monday, and with it a return to rain.
There is also a chance of flurries in Metro Vancouver, although there is no special weather statement for that region.
A snowfall warning is also in effect for the North Coast, which 15 centimetres of snow expected overnight as a Pacific front moves onto the region.
