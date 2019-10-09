Forget fall: Snow flurries hit Lower Mainland mountain resorts

In case there were any lingering doubts, summer is officially over. And now it seems fall may be making an early exit as a light flurry of snow fell on some mountain resorts near Vancouver.

At Sasquatch Mountain Resort — formerly known as Hemlock Valley Resort — snow quickly transformed the Fraser Valley mountain near Agassiz into a winter wonderland.

Up at Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver, staff weren't expecting snow today.

"It's kind of funny. Everyone in the office kind of walked outside looking at it like zombies," said Joffrey Koeman, director of sales and marketing for Cypress Mountain.

He says a light dusting of snow fell around midday, but didn't last for too long.

About one centimetre stuck to the ground at the top of the mountain, he says, which is good news for an industry dependant on snow.

"It's good to see that winter is right around the corner," said Koeman.

Meanwhile, gondola riders at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver were treated to the first flurries of the season when snowflakes began to dance around the tram as it ascended the mountain.

"That was pretty exciting for everyone … to see that first hit of snowflakes in the air," said Julia Grant, communications manager for Grouse Mountain.

She says she's hopeful it's a good sign for the coming season.

But both Grant and Koeman agree, they don't usually see snow at the beginning of October.

"Every now and then you get a flurry before Halloween but this ... it's really early," said Koeman.