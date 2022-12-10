Heavy snowfall, freezing rain expected overnight in parts of B.C. South Coast, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for B.C.'s south coast, including the Sea-to-Sky Highway to Whistler, as well as eastern Vancouver Island where thousands of residents have been without power as of Friday night.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for the Sea-to-Sky Highway over the next 24 hours, according to the weather agency.

Drivers are being warned of heavy snowfall and freezing rain overnight, affecting the Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky highway through to Saturday afternoon. Rapidly accumulating snow could reduce visibility, notes Environment Canada.

The Ministry of Transportation says provincial road crews are out preparing "in full force," but drivers are being asked to be prepared and adjust their driving to conditions.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, Highway 1 was closed through the Fraser Canyon near Jackass Mountain due to a high avalanche risk. Local traffic will be able to travel through Hope to Boothroyd during the closure.

In parts of Metro Vancouver, heavy rain mixed with snow is expected overnight. High winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 100 km/h are forecast for the Howe Sound region.

In the Fraser Valley, up to 10 centimetres of snow is predicted in higher elevations. There is also a possibility of freezing rain.

On Vancouver Island, up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast from Courtenay to Campbell River.

Winds are expected to reach 70 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h on Friday night in Victoria, Eastern Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Friday, about 8,000 people on Vancouver Island were without power, according to B.C. Hydro.