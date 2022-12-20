Snow puts pause on seasonal events across Lower Mainland

Snow has blanketed the Lower Mainland, and if you are planning to check out a seasonal event scheduled for Tuesday, it is wise to make sure it is still happening before heading out.

Some event organizers across the Lower Mainland are still welcoming guests, while others are halting activities altogether. In some situations, staff are assessing conditions as the day progresses to see if evening activities will continue as planned.

Christmas market open

The Vancouver Christmas Market, currently set up at Jack Poole Plaza in the city's downtown core, was open Tuesday.

To attend the market — which features a variety of vendors selling treats and treasures — visitors need to book their arrival time online, which can be changed up to two hours in advance.

People attend the Christmas Market in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2021. Visitors are welcome this Tuesday even though other seasonal events have been cancelled because of snow. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Denise Wegener, president of the market, said because authorities across the South Coast have urged residents to stay home Tuesday, staff will be more lenient with people who miss that two-hour window and allow people to rebook.

And if you can come, the snow-capped North Shore Mountains and the snowy city make for an idyllic Christmas setting.

"It looks absolutely magical," said Wegener.

No PNE Winter Fair

The PNE Winter Fair, held at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds in East Vancouver, was closed Tuesday because of snow and icy conditions.

The fair includes a concert series, and Postmodern Jukebox was scheduled to perform, and that, too, has been cancelled.

Ticketholders will receive automatic refunds to the credit card they used to purchase within 14 business days.

"We are pretty confident we will be able to get to people with tickets," said spokesperson Laura Ballance, adding staff is reaching out via email and phone.

Two cars are pictured stuck in the snow after a heavy snowfall in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A major factor in closing, said Ballance, was due to the fact the fair has many young staff members who rely on public transit that might not be viable depending on road conditions.

VanDusen day closure

VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver is keeping its doors closed to the public during the day. The café and the gardens will be closed until 3 p.m. so crews can clear paths and get the grounds ready for the evening.

The 55-acre garden is the home of the annual Festival of Lights, where guests are immersed in festive displays as they explore the property.

✨UPDATE: We are ready to welcome you to Festival of Lights this evening! Our crews have cleared the snow for the show tonight.<br><br>⚠️If you cannot make your scheduled entry time due to the road conditions, please exchange your tickets here: <a href="https://t.co/BvfJkN0sfC">https://t.co/BvfJkN0sfC</a> <a href="https://t.co/mrhGrRwNri">pic.twitter.com/mrhGrRwNri</a> —@VanDusenGdn

Taylor Shewfelt, the senior marketing specialist for the festival, said the lights will turn on tonight, and staff have not had that many refund requests.

"People really love to visit during the snow," said Shewfelt.

Keep an eye on the VanDusen Gardens' Twitter account for condition updates.

Lights out at Capilano

Canyon Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in North Vancouver was cancelled Tuesday.

The world-famous bridge, which is lit end-to-end over the Capilano River below, will not have any light looky-loos tonight.

On social media, staff cite heavy snowfall as the reason for the closure.

Anyone impacted by the closure is asked to contact info@capbridge.com to request a date and time change.

No Anne with an E

Richmond's Gateway Theatre has cancelled the 7:30 p.m. performance of Anne of Green Gables — The Musical.

Snow conditions are to blame, and all ticketholders will be notified by the box office and be able to swap their tickets for another performance.

According to a news release, theatre patrons will be emailed, and people can also contact the box office and social media for updates.

To reach the box office, call 604-270-1812 or email boxoffice@gatewaytheatre.com.