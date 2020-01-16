Snow day play: Kids and parents make the best of the winter storm

Schools closed across the Lower Mainland Wednesday after a heavy snowfall the night before.

Snow falling across Lower Mainland as B.C. weathers its 3rd storm this week

Families like the Wilson family and the Cafferty family met at Granville Loop Park to play in the snow.

Saorla Wilson, 6, slides over a jump made by her family at Granville Loop Park. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Sean Cafferty, 8, snowboards over the same pile of snow. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Three-year-old Cleo Busbuy and her family also visit the park. She says her favourite thing about the snow is throwing snowballs. Her brother, Max Busbuy, agrees. Today, he says, they’ll play in the snow with friends and then probably do a lot of screen time since their friend has a Nintendo Switch. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Also visiting the park is 12-year-old Kiera Ly, far right. She helps three-year-old Rosie Cafferty and 10-year-old Aoife Cafferty build a snow castle together. Ly says she gets to do anything she wants: “Today’s a relaxing day.” (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

After snowboarding, Cameron picks up a shovel and starts to work on a path in the snow. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Over at Sunset Beach, three-year-old Keishi Teradaira takes a break from playing in the snow to eat a snack. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

At least 30 people slide down a large hill at Sunset Beach. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Savion Kryzanowski, 11, throws snow at his father Jordan Kryzanowski at the base of the hill. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)