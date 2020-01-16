Skip to Main Content
Snow day play: Kids and parents make the best of the winter storm
British Columbia·New

Snow day play: Kids and parents make the best of the winter storm

A snowstorm closes schools in Vancouver leaving kids and their parents with free time and lots of snow to play in.

Kids go outside to play as a winter storm closes schools across the Lower Mainland.

Maggie MacPherson · CBC News ·
Max Busbuy, 7, throws a snowball at Granville Loop Park during a snow day in Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Schools closed across the Lower Mainland Wednesday after a heavy snowfall the night before. 

Snow falling across Lower Mainland as B.C. weathers its 3rd storm this week

Families like the Wilson family and the Cafferty family met at Granville Loop Park to play in the snow. 

Saorla Wilson, 6, slides over a jump made by her family at Granville Loop Park. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Sean Cafferty, 8, snowboards over the same pile of snow. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Three-year-old Cleo Busbuy and her family also visit the park. She says her favourite thing about the snow is throwing snowballs. Her brother, Max Busbuy, agrees. Today, he says, they’ll play in the snow with friends and then probably do a lot of screen time since their friend has a Nintendo Switch. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Also visiting the park is 12-year-old Kiera Ly, far right. She helps three-year-old Rosie Cafferty and 10-year-old Aoife Cafferty build a snow castle together. Ly says she gets to do anything she wants: “Today’s a relaxing day.” (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
After snowboarding, Cameron picks up a shovel and starts to work on a path in the snow. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Over at Sunset Beach, three-year-old Keishi Teradaira takes a break from playing in the snow to eat a snack. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
At least 30 people slide down a large hill at Sunset Beach. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Savion Kryzanowski, 11, throws snow at his father Jordan Kryzanowski at the base of the hill. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Kryzanowski says that his children didn’t believe them at first when he said it was a snow day. He had to prove it to them by showing them the news. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.