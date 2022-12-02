Arctic chill freezing much of B.C., with more snow forecast for southwest

Residents of coastal British Columbia are facing another day of winter conditions and frigid temperatures as the latest weather system brushes across the province.

Snowfall warnings have been posted for eastern and inland Vancouver Island, with up to 15 centimetres expected to fall before the storm eases Saturday.

A high-pressure system over the B.C. Interior is continuing to push icy air out to the coast, prompting Arctic outflow warnings for the north and central coasts, Fraser Valley and Whistler as wind chill values could make it feel as cold as -20 C.

Wind warnings are in place for Greater Victoria and Howe Sound as gusts of up to 90 km/h are forecast. Special weather statements cover the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, southern Gulf Islands and Metro Vancouver.

A dusting of snow, no more than five centimetres, is expected in those regions, potentially creating challenges for the afternoon commute, but Environment Canada predicts "significantly less" impact than Tuesday night's storm, which caused chaos for commuters in some parts of Metro Vancouver.

Peace River residents in northeastern B.C., were still shivering through an extreme cold warning that also covered Yoho and Kootenay parks in the southeast and most of Alberta, but the weather office said wind chill values of -40 C early in the day were expected to ease to about -27 C by Saturday.

Thousands of people living on Gabriola Island, east of Nanaimo, have not had full phone, internet or television service since the storm Tuesday severed a vital communication line. Access to 911 has also been affected.

In a statement Friday, Telus said repair work is ongoing but there is no estimate as to when it might be completed.

What you need to know about tires in B.C. Duration 3:21 Chaos reigns on the roads whenever snow hits the Lower Mainland. This is what you need to know about your tires.

The B.C. Transportation Ministry said Thursday road maintenance contractors on the Lower Mainland are preparing for snowfall during the Friday afternoon commute, as sub-zero temperatures begin to rise.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, stay off the road if weather conditions worsen and ensure their vehicles have proper snow tires.

Taking baby for a walk during snowfall in Vancouver on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

British Columbia's auto insurer, ICBC, said the number of accident claims made on Tuesday was nearly double that of the same day the week before.

The company said 3,567 claims were made on Tuesday as vehicles spun out, wound up in ditches or simply crashed into each other amid a day of traffic gridlock and slippery streets, particularly in Metro Vancouver.

"If you don't have to drive in poor conditions, that is the safer choice," read a statement.

"Take public transit if it's an option in your area. Call a taxi or ride-hailing service. Work from home if you're able to."

The blast of wintry weather also left tens of thousands of people on Vancouver Island without power, many overnight.

Preliminary snowfall totals ranged from five centimetres in coastal areas to more than 20 centimetres on parts of Vancouver Island, according to the weather agency. Wind speeds ranged from 70 to 100 km/h.

