Temperatures expected to plummet as freezing winds hit B.C.

Temperatures throughout several regions of B.C. are expected to plunge Thursday as Arctic air and freezing winds sweep across the province.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for the South Coast, the Central Coast, the Peace Region and East Kootenay.

In the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast, the agency expects windchill values of -5 to -10 C.

A special weather statement said meteorologists expect the chilly and icy conditions to last through the day.

Another wintry weather system is expected in the area Friday, but experts don't expect it will be as severe as the storm that paralyzed transportation in southwest B.C. on Tuesday.

"Confidence in this [Friday] event is low to moderate," Environment Canada said.

Further north, the agency has an Arctic outflow warning in place for the north and central coasts as well as the Peace region, while the Chilcotin is under an extreme cold warning.

Windchill values near the water could hit -20 C and plummet to -40 C further inland.

"Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds," the agency said.

To the southeast, a snowfall warning is in effect for the East Kootenay. Cranbrook and areas to the south can expect another 10-15 centimetres before a low pressure system leaves the area.

The blast of wintry weather comes after the first major snowfall of the season caused travel mayhem across the Lower Mainland on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people on Vancouver Island lost power, many overnight.

Preliminary snowfall totals ranged from five centimetres in coastal areas to more than 20 centimetres on parts of Vancouver Island, according to the weather agency. Wind speeds ranged from 70 to 100 km/h.

