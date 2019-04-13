Snow expected on B.C. Southern Interior mountain highways

Environment Canada is warning communities in B.C's Southern Interior of a spring snowfall on the way for many mountain passes on Saturday.

A special weather statement has been issued for a dozen regions including the Fraser Valley, Similkameen, Nicola, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, West Columbia, East Columbia, Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake.

The agency says a Pacific frontal system will travel across the southern part of the province on Saturday, causing snow to develop over many highway passes, including:

Coquihalla Highway — Hope to Merritt, Merritt to Kamloops, Merritt to Kelowna

Highway 3 — Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Okanagan Connector — Merritt to Kelowna

Trans-Canada Highway — Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

"Initially, snow levels will be near 800 metres and gradually rise to 1200 metres that afternoon," according to an Environment Canada statement.

Forecasters say the Coquihalla summit and Kootenay Pass can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday afternoon, and another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow in the evening as flurries develop.

Snowfall over other southern highway passes is expected to be less intense, with snowfall totals close to 5 centimetres for Saturday.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Up to date road conditions can be found at www.drivebc.ca.