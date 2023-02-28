Travel delays, power outages, school closures as another round of snow blankets B.C.'s South Coast

THE LATEST:

Arriving and departing flights "extremely limited" at Vancouver International Airport as snow continues.

Traffic slow throughout Metro Vancouver, including on all three bridges to and from North Vancouver.

More than 23,000 without power on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

B.C. Transit halts all service in the Victoria Regional system and across the Cowichan Valley.

Another round of snow is causing power outages, airport delays and traffic slowdowns in parts of B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday, prompting warnings for some travellers to stay home if they don't need to be on the roads.

Snow in Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands began overnight and is expected to last through the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The unexpectedly intense storm quickly caused problems across the South Coast.

⚠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LionsGateBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LionsGateBridge</a> - Northbound vehicle stall is blocking the right lane in the causeway. Northbound traffic is getting by in the center lane. <br>Expect delays and congestion in both directions, drive with care. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> <a href="https://t.co/RZiLQoovrq">pic.twitter.com/RZiLQoovrq</a> —@DriveBC

Heavy, wet snow began to pile up on roads throughout Metro Vancouver ahead of the busy morning commute. All three bridges connecting North Vancouver to Vancouver were quickly backed up, while several SkyTrains in the region were slow.

Vancouver International Airport has warned travellers the weather is affecting visibility and crews' ability to de-ice planes, leading to several dozen delayed or cancelled flights.

"Our crews are fully staffed keeping runways and taxiways clear, however because of low visibility, the heavy rate of snowfall, and with safety top of mind, both arrivals and departures are extremely limited at this time," read a statement.

A pedestrian in snowy Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The weather agency issued snowfall warnings saying totals will vary depending on elevation and proximity to the ocean. Parts of Metro Vancouver could expect up to 10 centimetres, while parts of the Island could see another five.

The snow has left more than 15,000 people were without power on Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands as of 8:30 a.m. PT, with another 8,000 in the dark in West Vancouver, Gibsons and Sechelt.

On the Island, B.C. Transit halted all service in the Victoria regional system and across the Cowichan Valley due to the icy roads, but was aiming to get buses back on the streets as soon as conditions improved.

Travellers on the Malahat Highway are also warned to drive carefully or stay home if possible.

Mainroad, the maintenance company in charge of clearing provincial highways across the Lower Mainland, said drivers in Metro Vancouver can expect wet snow during Tuesday's morning commute.

HOV lanes on the Port Mann Bridge were closed in both directions Monday, while "rolling closures" were in place on the Alex Fraser Bridge with the possibility of a full closure of the slow lanes.

Several school districts were reporting full closures on Tuesday, including North Vancouver, West Vancouver, the Cowichan Valley and Saanich.

Simon Fraser University also closed its campuses until at least 10 a.m.

A statement from the provincial government issued Monday reminded drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during poor weather. It also said drivers should be aware that provincial bridges and highways may be closed at short notice due to safety concerns.