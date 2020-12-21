Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Snow expected for much of B.C.'s South Coast

As much as 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in parts of the South Coast on Sunday. 

Residents are urged to prepare for a blast of wintry weather

A man uses an umbrella during a snowfall in Surrey, British Columbia on Monday December 21, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Environment Canada said in a weather warning that the region would likely see snow starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday afternoon. 

Environment Canada said in a weather warning that the region would likely see snow starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday afternoon.

Snow is expected on the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, the Central Coast, and in Metro Vancouver. It will likely change to rain or become mixed with rain late Sunday afternoon. 

Several agencies have issued advice on how to stay safe in the snow and slush. 

The City of Vancouver says more than 100 vehicles are ready to hit the roads in case of snow this weekend. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

BCAA issued a release outlining the most common winter driving problems. They include not having winter tires, under-inflated tires and driving on roadways or driveways that aren't plowed or properly shovelled.

Burnaby RCMP tweeted an image of two essential items many people might need on Sunday: a shovel and a window scraper.

Vancouver Coastal Health also advised people to take care walking in snowy conditions by wearing rubber-soled shoes and using hand rails if they are available.

In preparation for the wintry weather, the City of Vancouver says more than 100 vehicles and 3,000 tonnes of salt are ready to hit the roads this weekend.

The city is also opening additional shelter spaces at the Powell Street Getaway, the Vancouver Aquatic Centre and the Creekside Community Centre.

Environment Canada says more snow is possible later in the week.

Meanwhile periods of snow are anticipated through Monday morning in the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, with the potential for significant snowfall Sunday night.

Environment Canada warns that wet and slushy snow may make for a messy commute in the valley Monday morning and power outages are also possible if heavy, wet snow accumulates on trees.

With files from Canadian Press

