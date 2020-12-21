Snow expected for much of B.C.'s South Coast

As much as 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in parts of the South Coast on Sunday.

Environment Canada said in a weather warning that the region would likely see snow starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday afternoon.

Snow is expected on the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, the Central Coast, and in Metro Vancouver. It will likely change to rain or become mixed with rain late Sunday afternoon.

Several agencies have issued advice on how to stay safe in the snow and slush.

The City of Vancouver says more than 100 vehicles are ready to hit the roads in case of snow this weekend. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

BCAA issued a release outlining the most common winter driving problems. They include not having winter tires, under-inflated tires and driving on roadways or driveways that aren't plowed or properly shovelled.

Burnaby RCMP tweeted an image of two essential items many people might need on Sunday: a shovel and a window scraper.

If you don’t know where your snow shovel, windshield scrapper and brush are, now is the time to find them.<br><br>❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️<br><br>Be prepared. <br><br>Be safe.<br><br>🌨 ☃️ ❄️ <a href="https://t.co/5Po5VbPIGD">pic.twitter.com/5Po5VbPIGD</a> —@BurnabyRCMP

Vancouver Coastal Health also advised people to take care walking in snowy conditions by wearing rubber-soled shoes and using hand rails if they are available.

In preparation for the wintry weather, the City of Vancouver says more than 100 vehicles and 3,000 tonnes of salt are ready to hit the roads this weekend.

The city is also opening additional shelter spaces at the Powell Street Getaway, the Vancouver Aquatic Centre and the Creekside Community Centre.

Environment Canada says more snow is possible later in the week.

Ready for snow this weekend? A Special Weather Statement is in effect over the South Coast for snow starting Saturday night to Sunday(Jan. 23-24, 2021)! 2-5cm may fall for most of the mainland & 5-15cm for eastern/inland Vancouver Island.<br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/YmTFiXNAcG">https://t.co/YmTFiXNAcG</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/LwVkKiLhLU">pic.twitter.com/LwVkKiLhLU</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Meanwhile periods of snow are anticipated through Monday morning in the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, with the potential for significant snowfall Sunday night.

Environment Canada warns that wet and slushy snow may make for a messy commute in the valley Monday morning and power outages are also possible if heavy, wet snow accumulates on trees.