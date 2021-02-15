Fraser Valley under snowfall warning as parts of B.C. wake up to season's first flurries

Snow has started to blanket parts of the Fraser Valley, the Fraser Canyon as well as other regions in the province's interior on Saturday, with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate near mountain passes throughout the day, according to Environment Canada.

"Most of the snow fell this morning. We did get a report over higher terrain of Westwood Plateau of about six centimetres of snow," said metrologist Louis Kohanyi, "but most of the snow is over now."

Fitting Song! Westwood Plateau at 845am. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/50ShadesofVan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@50ShadesofVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jwhittalTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jwhittalTWN</a> <a href="https://t.co/HzExE5FkVr">pic.twitter.com/HzExE5FkVr</a> —@Brad604

He said a special weather statement has been issued for the Fraser Valley, the Fraser Canyon as well as other regions in the province's interior.

"We ended the special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, but we still have a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley," said Kohanyi.

He said higher terrain and inland locations will see a total of two to four centimetres of wet snow and up to 15 cm on mountain pass highways like the Coquihalla.

⚠️ Heading up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seatoskyhwy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seatoskyhwy</a> this morning? Potential of wet snow with snow at higher elevations. Slow down, keep your distance, turn on your lights + drive for the conditions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seatosky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seatosky</a> <a href="https://t.co/nTANie8rbl">pic.twitter.com/nTANie8rbl</a> —@SeatoSkyHighway

"It is snowing on the Coquihalla but it's going to ease this afternoon," he told CBC News.

Drivers are being asked to use winter tires and follow travel advisories that are in place for areas such as Highway 3 through the interior.

This is the 97C between Kelowna and Merritt this morning. Snow-covered and slow going, poor visibility in spots. Some flood evacuees driving through this today to check in on their badly damaged homes and do what they can to prepare them for winter. <a href="https://t.co/iSGXVseuGz">pic.twitter.com/iSGXVseuGz</a> —@KatieNicholson

The temperature is expected to drop below freezing tonight, he said, and more snow is expected for Sunday evening into Monday.

"Tonight we are looking at a few clouds and winds are going to be northwesterly 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h and they're going to ease near midnight with a low of minus one," he said.