Snowfall warnings issued for highways in B.C.'s Interior, North

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of B.C.'s Interior and Northern region as an atmospheric river is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow in some places.

Flurries are expected to hit around noon on Thursday, lasting until Friday morning. As temperatures warm on Friday, that snow will likely become rainfall.

Drivers planning to take Highway 97, Highway 3 and the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday are being asked to plan ahead, as visibility will be limited due to blowing snow and weather could change suddenly.

Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

Anyone planning to travel on Thursday is advised to check DriveBC, the province's online transportation tool, for information about their route.

The Okanagan Valley, Stuart-Nechako, Prince George, Cariboo and 100 Mile areas can expect about 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, but the weather agency says up to 30 centimetres could fall in the Cariboo Mountains.

Gusting winds of up to 60 km/h, blowing around fresh snow in some areas, will cause reduced visibility, Environment Canada says.

Williston and the B.C. Peace River region will likely get a bit of a break, with 10 centimetres of snow set to fall on the Pine Pass.