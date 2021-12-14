Snowfall in parts of Metro Vancouver prompts warnings for morning commute

Snowfall in areas of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning has prompted warnings for the morning commute.

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert for the region, as bands of precipitation moving across the Lower Mainland dumped snow on parts of the region, including Burnaby, Surrey and the Tri-Cities.

The weather agency is predicting around two centimetres of snow and says this could affect road conditions during the morning rush hour.

Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said there will be a break in precipitation this afternoon and showers are expected overnight that could result in more snow at higher elevations.

Really coming down in Coquitlam at 720am. Como Lake and Linton. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://t.co/P9G30TpbX8">pic.twitter.com/P9G30TpbX8</a> —@Brad604 lol 20 mins ago….it wasn’t like this <br><br>It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowing</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/surreybc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surreybc</a> and there are way too many people living their fast and furious fantasy! Drive to the conditions! Read the room! <a href="https://t.co/HnMJfc4jv5">pic.twitter.com/HnMJfc4jv5</a> —@rchlcwng

Snowfall warnings

Further east, a snowfall warning has been issued for the southern Fraser Canyon, including the communities of Lytton and Boston Bar.

Environment Canada is predicting up to 15 centimetres of snow will hit this area by late Tuesday morning.

A DriveBC highway camera shows early morning snow on Highway 1, 12 kilometres north of Boston Bar, on Dec. 14. (DriveBC)

Drivers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and reduced visibility on the road.

In the south east corner of the province, up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible in the Elk Valley, particularly in the Fernie and Morrissey areas.

The snow is expected to taper off by noon, with another 2-4 centimetres possible later this afternoon.

TRAFFIC ALERT Cold front and hail storm resulting in multiple accidents in the area of hwy 10 and Hwy 99.<br>Ice and 2 inches of hail. Morning commuters avoid this area and use caution on the way into work this morning<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrafficAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrafficAlert</a> <a href="https://t.co/4mIkvFjhE4">pic.twitter.com/4mIkvFjhE4</a> —@ChiefNeilDubord

Frigid temperatures

Environment Canada has also issued an arctic outflow warning for inland sections of the North Coast, including the City of Terrace.

Residents are being warned of strong outflow winds and the temperature could drop to -20 C with the wind chill Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, when it is expected to warm somewhat.

The weather agency says there is a risk of frostbite and hypothermia, which can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors.