British Columbia

Snowfall in parts of Metro Vancouver prompts warnings for morning commute

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the region, which is forecast to get up to 2 centimetres of wet snow Tuesday morning.

CBC News ·
A snowy scene captured by the web cam on the Simon Fraser University library around 8 a.m. Tuesday. (Simon Fraser University)

Snowfall in areas of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning has prompted warnings for the morning commute.

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert for the region, as bands of precipitation moving across the Lower Mainland dumped snow on parts of the region, including Burnaby, Surrey and the Tri-Cities.

The weather agency is predicting around two centimetres of snow and says this could affect road conditions during the morning rush hour.

Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee said there will be a break in precipitation this afternoon and showers are expected overnight that could result in more snow at higher elevations.

Snowfall warnings

Further east, a snowfall warning has been issued for the southern Fraser Canyon, including the communities of Lytton and Boston Bar.

Environment Canada is predicting up to 15 centimetres of snow will hit this area by late Tuesday morning.

A DriveBC highway camera shows early morning snow on Highway 1, 12 kilometres north of Boston Bar, on Dec. 14. (DriveBC)

Drivers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and reduced visibility on the road.

In the south east corner of the province, up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible in the Elk Valley, particularly in the Fernie and Morrissey areas.

The snow is expected to taper off by noon, with another 2-4 centimetres possible later this afternoon.

Frigid temperatures

Environment Canada has also issued an arctic outflow warning for inland sections of the North Coast, including the City of Terrace.

Residents are being warned of strong outflow winds and the temperature could drop to -20 C with the wind chill Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, when it is expected to warm somewhat.

The weather agency says there is a risk of frostbite and hypothermia, which can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors.

