Shots of beautiful British Columbia: What have you snapped recently?
British Columbia·Photos

From mountaintops to ocean views, sunsets to skylines, send us what you’ve snapped.

Want to share your photos of B.C.? Send them to bcphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
This great blue heron was photographed near Abbotsford, B.C. (Jean Bergen)

Every week, we ask readers to send in their best photos of B.C.'s natural beauty so we can showcase them online and share them on social media. 

Enjoy the gallery and check back weekly as we share more submitted photos.

Hanson Tu snapped this photo at Davis Bay, on the Sunshine Coast, during a family trip. (Hanson Tu)
Two deer, mother and fawn, drinking in Warren Bell's backyard near Salmon Arm, B.C. (Warren Bell )
Beach, ocean and sky all layered in a photo taken at Beachcomber Regional Park, in Nanoose Bay. (Laurie Kersten)
A view of Squamish, B.C., with the mountains looming in the background. (Jean Dacua)
A ghostly-looking ship sails on the Salish Sea, photographed last month. (Richard Frizell )
A snap of the waterfront of Kyuquot Sound, on Vancouver Island. (Erik Jensen)
A heron takes flight at Lac La Hache, B.C. (Monica Garland)
A reflection shimmers in the mirror-like waters of Rice Lake in North Vancouver. (Hillary Hyland )
