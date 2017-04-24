Smuggler's Inn owner must erect large warning sign as condition of bail release

The owner of border-hugging Smuggler's Inn in Blaine, Wash., has been released on bail with a condition that he erect a large sign on his property warning against crossing into Canada.

The bail hearing for Robert Joseph Boulé was held in Surrey Provincial Court on Thursday morning. He is facing 21 counts under the Canadian Immigration Act for "inducing, aiding or abetting" seven people who attempted to illegally enter the country.

The sign is one of 16 conditions Boulé agreed to as part of his bail. The 4-by-8 foot sign must be placed within 10 feet (three metres) of the border and read on both sides: "Warning. It is illegal to enter Canada from this property."

Boulé's offences are alleged to have occurred between May 2018 and March 2019.

The charges include a series of breaches of court orders that he was "not to assist any person in the United States with attempting to enter Canada illegally."

Robert Boulé has owned Smuggler's Inn for nearly two decades. (Cliff Shim/CBC)

Famous and infamous

The Smuggler's Inn is located just metres from the Canadian border.

It has been featured in several news stories over the years, some focused on issues related to its proximity to the border, such as illegal immigrants and drug smuggling.

One incident in 2011 involved a 21-year-old guest who was caught by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents heading to the inn with 11 kilograms of cocaine jammed into a box.

Three Vancouver residents pleaded guilty to drug offences in Seattle in connection with that drug bust, which made headlines in part because of the name of the inn.

That crime was not connected to Boulé.