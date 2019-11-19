Transit users in Metro Vancouver can expect a slightly smoother commute Tuesday with no SeaBus cancellations, as the transit labour dispute enters its 19th day.

TransLink was reporting delays on some bus routes early Tuesday, however, and advised transit users to look up their route at alerts.translink.ca.

"Ultimately, this job action is difficult to anticipate," TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy told CBC News Monday.

"That's sort of how the union has designed this — that's why they've gone with this overtime ban."

On Monday the network experienced as much as a 10 per cent drop in service due to bus drivers refusing to work extra hours.

Unifor, which represents bus drivers, mechanics and SeaBus operators, says bus drivers will refuse overtime hours again on Wednesday and Friday.

The union said CMBC remains unwilling to discuss wages, a key issue in the dispute, while the company insists its proposal is well above increases offered to other public-sector workers in the province.

Escalation in job action possible

Unifor said they are seeking a wage increase that would bring their workers closer to those in other major regions, like Toronto.

"Currently, the difference is about $2.85 an hour, but Toronto is set to receive another two per cent each in the next two years. So it's about three dollars an hour," said Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle.

The union said an escalation in job action could start as soon as next Monday.

"We don't have an agreement on working conditions, we don't have an agreement on wages, and we don't have an agreement on benefits. And this dispute will continue until we have a fair agreement," said McGarrigle.

TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said it comes down to what the company can afford.

"Money doesn't come from nowhere, it doesn't grow on trees and we've presented an offer that the region can afford," she said.

"If we go beyond that, it could mean things like raising fares or raising taxes or cutting service that we'd hoped to roll out through expansion plans."

Unifor's overtime ban has so far forced the cancellations of dozens of SeaBus sailings and delayed or cancelled numerous bus routes over the past several week.