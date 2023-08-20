Smoky skies blanket southern B.C. amid wildfire emergency

Smoky skies bulletins have been issued for southern B.C. and air quality advisories are in place in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as the province is under a wildfire-related state of emergency.

The smoky skies bulletin, issued by the province just before 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, covers the entire southern Interior from the B.C.-Alberta border — including Kamloops, Kelowna, the Okanagan and the Kootenays.

Smoke has now made its way to the South Coast, with Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley issuing air quality advisories warning of fine particulate matter across the region, due to more than 380 wildfires around B.C.

"This advisory will remain in effect until further notice," reads the advisory posted Saturday evening. "Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour changes."

Golfers are pictured playing in heavy wildfire smoke near Vernon on Saturday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Smoky skies bulletins also cover the Sunshine Coast and nearly all of Vancouver Island. There is also a bulletin in place for the Lakes District and Stuart-Nechako region in northern B.C.

According to the province, bulletins are "a special type of public advisory to communicate the rapidly changing nature of wildfire smoke."

Air quality advisories are issued "when pollutant concentrations approach or exceed predetermined limits, or when degraded-air-quality episodes are expected to continue or worsen."

Wildfire smoke has led to hazy conditions throughout B.C. — including at Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Air Canada's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) shows "moderate risk" across much of Metro Vancouver on Sunday due to the smoke in the air. However, the index goes up to "high risk" for vulnerable populations.

The smoky conditions reduced visibility in Vancouver. Here, West Vancouver's skyline is just barely visible near the Lions Gate Bridge. (Tanya Fletcher/CBC)

In the Central Okanagan, where the McDougall Creek wildfire has been burning since Tuesday, the AQHI is at its maximum rating of 10+, or "very high risk".

The air quality health index in Kelowna is at its maximum — rated at "very high risk" by Environment Canada. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

At a Saturday news conference, B.C. Emergencies Minister Bowinn Ma said wildfire smoke could lead to severe health impacts for vulnerable people — including infants, seniors and pregnant people.

"Stay indoors and avoid outside outdoor activity. Avoid exercising outdoors," she said. "If you are able to set up a HEPA filter in your home to clean out the air, that is definitely advisable. Wear an N95 mask when you're walking outside."

Ma said the province would work with communities to set up clean air spaces in order to serve vulnerable populations.