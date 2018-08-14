Smoky skies and air quality advisories again for southern B.C.

Metro Vancouver and the rest of southern B.C. is once again under a blanket of smoke and haze.

The smoke from an estimated 600 wildfires burning across the province has pushed the air quality health index up to high for large areas of the province.

Some of the cities on the 1-10 air quality health index scale at 6 a.m. include:

Williams Lake and Quesnel 10+

Metro Vancouver 8

Kamloops 7

North Okanagan 5

Victoria 4

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of the south and centre of the province warning people with pre-existing health conditions to take the following health precautions.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties.

Find an indoor place that's cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.

If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air.

If your home isn't air conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air conditioned.

On Monday the federal government announced it is sending troops and aircraft to help fight the wildfires.