Smoky skies raise air quality concerns across B.C.
Little relief in forecast as smoke from hundreds of wildfires blankets province
Metro Vancouver and the rest of southern B.C. is once again under a blanket of smoke and haze and there is little relief in the forecast.
On Tuesday smoke from an estimated 600 wildfires burning across the province has pushed the air quality health index up to high for large areas of the province, meaning residents should consider reducing strenuous activities outdoors.
Smoke expected to linger
Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu says a lack of wind in the forecast means the smoke is likely to stick around the next few days.
"It will be a relatively dry week with little air flow so we are expecting the smoke to linger," said Yu on Tuesday morning.
"Having said that, normally in the afternoon hours with the daytime heating we should see the smoke rise a little bit."
Yu says the earliest relief for the South Coast and Metro Vancouver could come on Thursday when a light westerly wind is forecast.
Some of the cities on the 1-10 air quality health index scale at 6 a.m. include:
- Williams Lake and Quesnel 10+
- Metro Vancouver 8
- Kamloops 7
- North Okanagan 5
- Victoria 4
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of the south and centre of the province warning people with pre-existing health conditions to take the following health precautions.
- Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties.
- Find an indoor place that's cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.
- If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air.
- If your home isn't air conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air conditioned.
Sending in the troops
Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle hundreds of wildfires across much of B.C.
On Monday, the federal government announced it is sending troops and aircraft to help fight the wildfires burning across the province.
