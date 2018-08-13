Smoke from hundreds of wildfires darkens skies over B.C.

For the latest evacuation alerts and orders, visit Emergency Info BC.

For the latest road closures and conditions, visit DriveBC.

Hundreds of wildfires burning across B.C. have blanketed large areas of the province in smoke.

Over the weekend nearly 150 new fires were sparked by lightning strikes as a storm system passed over the province, raising the total number of wildfires burning across B.C. to around 600.

As a result Environment Canada has extended a special air quality statement for most of the southern half of the province.

The smoke is at its worst in the Okanagan region and Castlegar in the West Kootenay, where conditions are rated 10+ on a scale of one to 10.

The Chutanli Lake fire, burning west of Quesnel B.C., prompted an evacuation order for around 900 properties near the city on Saturday. The Cariboo Regional District said wildfires in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park and Shag Creek areas are also of concern. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

While the southern portion of the province received some rain over the weekend, northern regions were not so lucky, said B.C. Wildfire Service chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek.

"Unfortunately, we are not seeing a lot of relief in sight from the weather," Skrepnek said.

Evacuation orders and alerts

Across the province hundreds of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes because of the threat of forest fires. Thousands more have been warned they must be ready to leave their homes if conditions worsen.

One of the most affected areas is the central B.C. community of Quesnel where thousands of residents are under an evacuation alert.