3 dead after small plane crash near Smithers Landing, B.C.

Three people are dead and another injured after a small plane crashed near Smithers Landing, B.C., on Saturday.

Smithers RCMP say it receive a report of a plane in distress at around 8:45 a.m. Soon after, the Cessna 182 went down in a remote and forested location northwest of Fort Babine in the Babine River Corridor Provincial Park.

A team of helicopters dispatched from Smithers spotted a conscious male passenger near the crash site, but due to the rugged terrain were unable to land. Instead, a team of rescue personnel were dropped to the ground near the crash site and made their way to the injured man who was then taken out by helicopter long line.

The man is now in stable condition in hospital.

Rescuers were able to zero in on the crash location using a tracking device on the plane.

Smithers RCMP, Emergency Management B.C., Joint Rescue Coordination Center, Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue, the Provincial Ministry of Forests and Lands and Rural Development, which included the BC Wildfire Service, all lent a hand in the rescue operation.