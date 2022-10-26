Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
RCMP cruisers, government vehicles burned in parking lot fire in Smithers, B.C.

Several RCMP cruisers and government vehicles were destroyed by fire in a motel parking lot in northern BC overnight.

Betsy Trumpener · CBC News ·
A charred RCMP cruiser was one of several vehicles burned in a hotel parking lot in Smithers, B.C. (Contributed/Amanda Follett Hosgood)

Several RCMP cruisers and government vehicles, including an ambulance, were damaged or destroyed by a fire in a hotel parking lot in Smithers, B.C., early Wednesday.

Photographs of the scene outside the Sunshine Inn in the central B.C. town show a charred cruiser and pickup with RCMP markings. 

One of the vehicles is marked with "C-IRG," denoting a task force that addresses "energy industry incidents," according to an RCMP website.

Some of the vehicles appeared to have their gas tanks flipped open.

An RCMP pickup was damaged by fire in the parking lot of the Sunshine Inn. (Contributed/Amanda Follett Hosgood)

The RCMP have yet to comment on the fire, but investigators are on the scene and the parking lot is behind police tape. 

Carl Chad, who has an automotive shop close to the Sunshine Inn, said his security alarm went off at 4 a.m. PT.

When he arrived at work around 7:45 a.m., he said the fires had been extinguished but about nine vehicles had burned. 

