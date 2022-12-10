Leaders in Smithers, B.C., appeal to public for help finding shelter space as winter sets in

Leaders in the northern B.C. city of Smithers, B.C., are calling on the community to help secure a space for a homeless shelter.

Mayor Gladys Atrill, MLA Nathan Cullen and MP Taylor Bachrach have issued an open letter to the residents of Smithers, begging anyone with an appropriate, vacant space to offer it up as a short-term shelter.

The call comes after a fire in a tent encampment on Monday night that left one person with serious burns.

The letter says funding is available to operate a short-term shelter space, but low vacancy rates have made it difficult to find the right space.

An open letter from our Smithers mayor, <a href="https://twitter.com/GladysAtrill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GladysAtrill</a>, our MP <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorbachrach?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@taylorbachrach</a> & myself regarding the challenge we face and collectively working to solve with respect to the tent encampment in Smithers. All levels of gov't are committed to getting people sheltered & safe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/KXCuxszOOG">pic.twitter.com/KXCuxszOOG</a> —@nathancullen

According to a homeless count conducted in 2021, at least 33 people in the city of nearly 6,000 are unhoused.

Of those, 93 per cent identified themselves as being Indigenous, compared to 10 per cent of the total population being Indigenous, according to the count.

The city has made moves to open up some shelter spaces, and several supportive housing options do exist — but they're not enough, Atrill told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

"There are still people that are falling through the cracks," Atrill said.

She estimates about eight people are sleeping in tents in -20 C weather.

Atrill says officials are doing everything they can to try to help, but they're hoping someone in town could help provide a solution.

"I find it a bit incomprehensible that we haven't been able to solve it," she said.

"If I had a great idea, I'd be putting it on the table. It's not that we're not trying, but we haven't figured it out."

Not only must the city find a suitable space, they will also need people to run the shelter, Atrill said.

"It's a few things that have to come together."