'Smiles and joy' after hiker missing 3 days with dog found safe in Kootenay Mountains

After three days of searching by police and dozens of volunteers, a hiker missing with her dog near Jumbo pass in the Central Kootenays has been found in good health.

Louise Baxter, 52, was hiking with a group of five others Sunday but disappeared after taking her goldendoodle, Maverick, for a short walk by herself.

She was dressed for conditions, but not equipped to be out overnight, witnesses said.

Searchers didn't give up and late Wednesday afternoon Baxter was found on the far side of the mountain, along with Maverick, who is also doing fine.

"The smiles and the joy on all the team members' faces was something to be seen," said Sgt. Chris Newel of Kimberley RCMP.

Baxter was brought out by helicopter and taken to hospital, but appeared to be smiling, happy and walking around, Newel said.

'Touch and go'

Newel said it seems that Baxter got disoriented and started walking in the wrong direction, eventually working her way down the mountain.

"I was pretty optimistic but when you're up into 72 hours, that's touch and go. Our biggest concern was she was hurt," he said.

Terrain in the area is described as steep, treacherous and difficult to search.

Three helicopters, four search dogs, a drone and more than 35 trained volunteers from the Columbia Valley, Cranbrook, Kimberley, Golden, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Kaslo and Nelson helped with the search, along with officers from Kimberley, Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RCMP detachments.

"I would like to send out huge thanks to all the teams, support personnel, pilots and those who provided assistance over the three days," said Sgt. Darren Kakuno of Columbia Valley RCMP.

With files from Bob Keating

