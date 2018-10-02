Smashing view: Curious humpback whale cracks boat's window
'Having a bus-sized, 20-ton whale bang into your boat was a bit unsettling,' says Lifeforce director
Too close for comfort?
A humpback whale accidentally banged its head against a boat belonging to an ecology organization, cracking a window made of safety glass.
The incident, which was captured on video, took place on Thursday in waters off Comox, B.C.
"Having a bus-sized, 20-ton whale bang into your boat was a bit unsettling, but fortunately the whale and I were not cut because it was safety glass," said Lifeforce director Peter Hamilton.
"The whale actually came back to perhaps look at what had happened."
Hamilton said two whales were displaying behaviour called "head viewing," but one of them came out of the water too far.
"Perhaps this particular humpback may not be that boat-wise or as graceful as others. After the window was shattered, one's pectoral flipper banged the boat and one floated too close, slightly lifting the boat," he said.
