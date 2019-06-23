Small wildfire on Sea to Sky highway closes northbound lanes, diverts traffic

Crews are working to extinguish a small wildfire that broke on along the Highway 99, between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay on Sunday morning, and have closed the northbound lanes of the highway.

The fire is estimated to be about three hectares in size, according to fire information officer for the coastal fire centre Donna MacPherson.

Seven crew members and three helicopters are out fighting the flames.

"It's in a fairly cliff-y area and the fire is moving upwards and away from the highway," said MacPherson.

The fire is estimated to be about three hectares in size and moving away from the highway. (Deborah Goble/CBC)

Smoke from the fire is visible from the road.

Traffic is being diverted north of Sunset Beach in West Vancouver at Ansell Place and is reduced to two single lanes travelling both directions as crews work to put out the fire. Flaggers are on the scene.

Earlier this morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seatosky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seatosky</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NEWS1130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEWS1130</a> <a href="https://t.co/JfZu4cp4iI">pic.twitter.com/JfZu4cp4iI</a> —@Nammynamzzz

The suspected cause of the fire is a powerline, said MacPherson.

The fire was reported to B.C. Wildfire Services at about 3 a.m. and crews were on scene by 4 a.m. on Sunday.