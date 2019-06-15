Small plane lands on busy Surrey highway after flight lesson mishap

A flight lesson gone wrong resulted in a small plane making an emergency landing Friday afternoon on a busy Surrey highway.

The plane landed in the southbound lanes of Highway 17, south of Tannery Road, at about 6:45 p.m. PT as cars rushed past.

RCMP say no one was injured.

A student pilot and instructor were on board when they ran into mechanical issues, police said.

The instructor took control and was forced to land the plane on the highway, also known as South Fraser Perimeter Road.

Watch the surreal scene captured by a driver:

A flight lesson gone wrong forced a plane to make an emergency landing Friday on Highway 17. 0:30

The plane, which appears to be a two-seater Cessna 152 Aerobat, did not suffer any damage.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene and closed a westbound lane in the vicinity for several hours.

Transportation Safety Board officials cleared the plane to take off from the highway Friday evening.

RCMP did not say where the plane flew from or where it was headed.