Small plane crashes outside of Smithers Landing, B.C.
British Columbia·Updated

A small plane has crashed near Smithers Landing, B.C.

Plane is a Cessna 182, crash site has been located

CBC News ·
A stock photo of a Cessna 182, the same type of plane that has crashed near Smithers Landing. (Shutterstock)

Tony Wright with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said the plane is a Cessna 182, which can hold up to four people.

Wright said the coordination centre received an alert from a emergency transmitter indicating that an airplane was in distress about 28 kilometres north of Smithers Landing at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

A helicopter located the crash site, and rescue planes have landed at the scene. 

Smithers Landing is around one hour northeast of Smithers, approximately halfway between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

