Small plane that crashed carried crew contracted by BC Wildfire Service

Three men who died in a small plane crash northeast of Smithers, B.C., on Saturday were part of a crew contracted by the BC Wildfire Service to do aerial imaging.

Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.'s chief fire information officer, said in a statement that thoughts and sympathies go to the families and friends of those involved.

RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin said the crash site was located by helicopter search crews in Babine River Corridor Provincial Park and a conscious male passenger was seen outside the plane, but the landscape made it impossible to get him out.

Durnin said in a statement that a rescue technician was lowered at another location and walked to the site where it was discovered a pilot and two passengers had died.

The survivor was rescued by helicopter using a long line, then transported to medical care, and police say he is in stable condition.

The statement said the bodies of the three men who didn't survive have been recovered and both the BC Coroners Service and Transportation Safety Board are investigating.