Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for 305 homes in B.C.'s Slocan Valley

The Regional District of the Central Kootenay put 305 homes in the Slocan Valley under evacuation alert Saturday night because of the Talbot Creek wildfire burning in southeastern B.C.

The alert affects homes in the communities of Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican.

Chris Johnson, director of the district's emergency operations centre, said anyone affected by the alert should be prepared to leave immediately.

"With the continued hot and dry weather, and the potential for changing winds Sunday night and into Monday, the Southeast Fire Centre has recommended the evacuation alert as a precaution and to allow people in the area to prepare themselves," Johnson said on the district's website.

The Talbot Creek (N51250) fire is currently producing significant smoke. Smoke & aviation activity may be visible from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Slocan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Slocan</a> Valley & surrounding communities. Please use caution if recreating in the area & always keep your distance from firefighting operations. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

People in the area should remain vigilant, Johnson said, and be prepared to leave.

The Talbot Creek Wildfire was discovered on Aug. 17 and is now estimated at 200 hectares, or two square kilometres. The district says the fire became more active after significant winds Friday night.

The fire is about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar.