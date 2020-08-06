Search underway for man feared drowned in Slocan River

A search is underway in the Slocan River near Winlaw, B.C., for a 35-year-old man who may have drowned, according to RCMP.

The man was swimming with an acquaintance when he slipped under the surface and disappeared. Police said the other swimmer was able to find a nearby business to use a phone and call 911 shortly before 6 p.m.

"I'm told that the area in which the man went under is a well-used swimming area," said Corp. Jesse O'Donaghey with RCMP's Southeast District, noting that there are sandbars to stand on and shallow sections, but the conditions aren't ideal.

"The water is high right now and the undercurrent is very strong and deceiving," said O'Donaghey.

A search and rescue team used a helicopter to search for the man, beginning around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.

O'Donaghey said search and rescue and an RCMP underwater recovery team resumed the effort Thursday morning.

"We're still hopeful that he's OK. Perhaps he went further downstream and got out somewhere on his own accord, and if that's the case, we would certainly like to connect with him as soon as possible," he said, but added that this may be a recovery mission.

O'Donaghey wouldn't share more details about the man, including whether he's from the area or a visitor.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses to the incident, which happened about 1.5 km northeast of Winlaw. O'Donaghey said other witnesses may have had other vantage points and could possibly help determine where the man was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.